    Shvedova, Babos advance at Wimbledon Championships

    11:55, 04 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos of Hungary reached the second round of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships in London on Sunday.

    The Kazakh-Hungarian duo seeded 5th at the Grand Slam outplayed American Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens in straight set 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round.

    Next up for Shvedova and Babos are Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya from Japan who sent packing a Ukrainian tandem.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
