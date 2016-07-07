Shvedova, Babos book Wimbledon quarterfinal berth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos of Hungary advanced to the quarterfinal of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships and are set to face top-seeded duo Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza.

In the third-round match Shvedova and Babos toppled British Johanna Konta and American Maria Sanchez in a three-set match 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.



Earlier the Kazakh-Hungarian tandem seeded 5th at the Grand Slam outplayed Japanese Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya in straight sets.



Source: Sports.kz