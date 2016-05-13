  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Shvedova, Babos reach quarterfinals of Internazionali BNL d&#39;Italia

    17:43, 13 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and her women's doubles partner Timea Babos from Hungary sneaked into the quarterfinals of the WTA's Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome.

    In the second-round match Shvedova and Babos stunned Italian tandem Claudia Giovine and Angelica Moratelli in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. The match lasted for a little bit over 1 hour.
    The Kazakh-Hungarian duo hit 1 ace and made 2 double faults, whereas their opponents served 3 aces and made 5 double faults.
    Shvedova and Babos will next face Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu from Romania in the quarterfinals.
    Source: Sports.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!