Shvedova, Babos reach quarterfinals of Internazionali BNL d&#39;Italia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and her women's doubles partner Timea Babos from Hungary sneaked into the quarterfinals of the WTA's Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome.

In the second-round match Shvedova and Babos stunned Italian tandem Claudia Giovine and Angelica Moratelli in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. The match lasted for a little bit over 1 hour.

The Kazakh-Hungarian duo hit 1 ace and made 2 double faults, whereas their opponents served 3 aces and made 5 double faults.

Shvedova and Babos will next face Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu from Romania in the quarterfinals.

Source: Sports.kz