Shvedova breezes into main draw of Dubai Duty Free Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova has advanced to the women's singles main draw at the Dubai Duty Free Championships in the UAE today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the qualifying singles final round world №82 Shvedova eliminated Czech Denisa Allertova in a three-set match 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

Shvedova made nine doubles faults, whereas her opponent - 10 double faults throughout the match. Both athletes hit three aces.

It is worth mentioning that Allertova is ranked 20 spots higher in the WTA rankings than Shvedova.

The championships will run at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium from February 15-27.