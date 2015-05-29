Shvedova, Dellacqua breeze into second round of Roland Garros

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Cassey Dellacqua of Australia have advanced to the second round of women's doubles event at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

12th-seeded Shvedova and Dellacqua had no problems eliminating Chinese-American tandem Chin-Wei Chan and Lauren Davis in straight sets 6:1, 6:2. In the second-round match they will face off with Alize Cornet of France and Magda Linette of Poland. Recall that earlier this month Shvedova and Dellacqua won the women's doubles titled at the 2015 Mutua Madrid Open tournament in Madrid, Spain.