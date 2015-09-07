Shvedova, Dellacqua continue to impress at U.S. Open 2015

ASTANA-NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova and her women's doubles partner Casey Dellacqua from Australia have advanced to the quarterfinal of the U.S. Open 2015 in NYC tonight, Sports.kz reports.

The 4th-seeded Kazakh-Aussie tandem eliminated Jelena Jankovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in Round 3. Shvedova and Dellacqua struggled through the first set losing it 2-6 to the Serbs, but had their revenge in the next two 7-5, 7-5.

In the quarterfinal match they will play either with Italian duo Roberta Vinci and Karin Knapp or Russian Alla Kudryavtseva and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Earlier in the second round Shvedova and Dellacqua overcame Olga Govortsova of Belarus and Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-4, 6-0.