    Shvedova, Dellacqua make it into Wimbledon quarterfinal

    12:16, 07 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and her ladies' doubles partner Casey Dellacqua have reached the quarterfinal of 2015 Wimbledon Championship in London, Vesti.kz reports.

    In the third-round match Shvedova and Dellacqua stunned the Italian duo Karin Knapp and Roberta Vinci in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 8-6. In order to advance to the semifinals, the Kazakh-Aussie tandem will have to topple the top-seed Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Sania Mirza of India.

    Sport News
