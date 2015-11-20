Shvedova, Dellacqua may become 2015 WTA Doubles Team of the Year (VOTE)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova and Casey Dellacqua have been nominated as 2015 WTA Doubles Team of the Year, Sports.kz reports.

The Kazakh-Aussie duo had an incredible year winning the Mutua Madrid Open title and reaching the finals of Roland Garros, Cincinnati and the US Open. Among other nominees there are Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza, Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova, Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina. Sara Erani and Roberta Vinci grabbed the WTA Doubles Team of the Year title for the past three years in a row. You can cast your vote for Yaroslava and Casey here .