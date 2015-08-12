  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Shvedova, Dellacqua out of Rogers Cup 2015

    12:56, 12 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More bad news for Kazakhstani tennis fans - Yaroslava Shvedova and her women's doubles partner Casey Dellacqua were eliminated from the Rogers Cup 2015 in Toronto, Canada.

    The fifth-seeded Kazakh-Aussie tandem was routed by French Kristina Mladenovic and Czech Karolina Pliskova in three sets 7-6, 4-6, 13-15.

    In the second round Mladenovic and Pliskova will vie against Dutch Michaella Krajicek and Czech Barbora Strycova.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!