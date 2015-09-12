Shvedova, Dellacqua storm into U.S. Open 2015 women&#39;s doubles final

ASTANA-NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Aussie Casey Dellacqua continued their impressive run at the U.S. Open 2015 by advancing to the women's doubles final in NYC on Friday, Sports.kz reports.

The 4th-seeded Shvedova and Dellacqua edged out Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. in the semifinal match. The Kazakh-Aussie tandem needed 2 hours 49 minutes to upset Groenefeld and Vandeweghe in a three-set thriller 6-7, 7-5, 7-5. They will go on to face top seeded Swiss Martina Hingis and Indian Sania Mirza who thrashed Italian duo Sara Errani and Flavia Pennetta 6-4, 6-1 in the respective semifinal. It is worth mentioning that Shvedova clinched the U.S. Open women's doubles title together with Vania King in 2010. This is not the first Grand Slam final for Shvedova and Dellacqua this year, as they were routed at the Roland Garros 2015 by American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Lucie Safarova in June. As for other news from Flushing Meadows, Serena Williams was sensationally defeated in women's singles semifinal round by Italian Roberta Vinci. If Williams won the match, she would have had a chance to win the fourth grand slam this year and make history. Tennis legend Roger Federer beat his fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka to set up a final clash with world №1 Novak Djokovic.