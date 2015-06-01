  • kz
    Shvedova, Dellacqua stroll into Roland Garros quarterfinal

    15:37, 01 June 2015
    ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Aussie Cassey Dellacqua have reached the quarterfinals of the Roland Garros 2015 in Paris, France, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    In the third-round match Shvedova and Dellacqua devastated the 8th seeded French Caroline Garcia and Slovenian Katarina Srebotnik in two straight sets 6:1, 6:1. It is unclear who the Kazakh-Aussie tandem will face in the quarterfinal either Michaella Krajicek from the Netherlands and Barbora Strycova from the Czech Republic or Daniela Hantuchova from Slovakia and Sam Stosur from Australia.

