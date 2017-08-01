  • kz
    Shvedova, Diyas improve standing in WTA rankings

    07:59, 01 August 2017
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva slid down in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva lost two spots moving down to №49. Yaroslava Shvedova and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, on the contrary, improved their standing in the rankings as both climbed one spot up. Shvedova now ranked 79th and Diyas - 110th.

    Czech Karolina Pliskova still tops the rankings. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Former world №1 is German Angelique Kerber.

