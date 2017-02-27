Shvedova enters Top 10 of WTA Doubles Rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today WTA has published its updated rankings, Sports.kz reports.

Singles top 3 remains unchanged: number one is Serena Williams, followed by Angelique Kerber and Caroline Pliskova.

Positions of Kazakhstanis in the top 100 WTA have changed slightly. Yulia Putintseva moved down from 27th to 29th place and Yaroslava Shvedova climbed from 49th to 48th.

In doubles rankings Shvedova climbed from 11th to 10th place.



Full rankings available here .