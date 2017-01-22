  • kz
    Shvedova failed to qualify for Australian Open quarterfinal doubles

    13:17, 22 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslawa Shvedova and Vania King from the U.S failed to move to the Australian Open quarterfinal doubles after losing to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) and Andrea Petkovic (Germany).    

    Shvedova and King defeated their opponents in the first set, but lost in the next two – - 1:2 (6:4, 2:6, 3:6), Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

     

    The prize fund for the third round is $29,900

    Sport
