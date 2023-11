ASTANA. KAZINFORM The female tournament of BRD Bucharest Open with a prize fund of $250,000 is coming to an end in Romania, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova in a duet with Georgian Oksana Kalashnikova (top seed) lost in a quarter final to Czech players Lenka Kuncikova and Karolína Stuchlá - 1:6, 7:5, 4:10.