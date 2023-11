ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Sania Mirza of India were upset at the start of the 2017 Roland Garros in Paris on Wednesday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 4th-seeded duo were routed by Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Australian Daria Gavrilova in a three-set match 6-7, 6-1, 2-6.



The match lasted for 2 hours 23 minutes.