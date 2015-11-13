Shvedova of Kazakhstan topples Chinese tennis player in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova has advanced to the semifinals of the EA Hua Hin WTA 125 Series presented by Singha in Hua Hin, Thailand, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reports.

In the quarterfinal match Shvedova stunned Chinese tennis player Ying-Ying Duan in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 17min and seven aces to win. The 28-year-old Shvedova will play with another Chinese Qiang Wang in the semifinals. It is worth mentioning that Shvedova is ranked 32 spots higher in WTA rankings. The prize fund of the tournament is $115,000.