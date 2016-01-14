  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Shvedova, Olaru crash out of Apia International Sydney semis

    13:01, 14 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and her women's doubles partner Raluca Olaru from Roumania failed to sneak into the final of the 2016 Apia International Sydney in Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Shvedova and Olaru succumbed to top-seed Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza in the semifinal match. The Swiss-Indian duo outclassed them 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
    In the final Hingis and Mirza will vie against the winners of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic vs. Yung-Jan Chan and Hao-Ching Chan match.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!