Shvedova, Putintseva progress in Nurnberg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan have advanced at the 2017 Nurnberger Versicherungs Cup in Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Shvedova seeded 7th at the tournament edged out German wildcard Tatjana Maria. The 29-year-old Kazakhstani eliminated Maria in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.



In the quarterfinal on Thursday she will face Japanese Misaki Doi.



As for 2nd-seed Putintseva, she routed Julia Glushko from Israel in a three-set match 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.



World №28 Putintseva will play against German Yanina Wickmayer in the second round of the tournament.