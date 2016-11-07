  • kz
    Shvedova, Putintseva stable in WTA rankings

    18:27, 07 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan have retained their spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Shvedova remains Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player in the WTA rankings placed 33rd this week. Putintseva who is currently world №34 is snapping at her heels.

    German Angelique Kerber tops the rankings. Legendary American player Serena Williams is ranked second. Coming in third is Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
