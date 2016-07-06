Shvedova, Qureshi advance at Wimbledon Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Aisam Qureshi of Pakistan reached the third round of the mixed doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Shvedova and Qureshi seeded 14th at the tournament outplayed Austrian Julian Knowle and Chinese Shuai Zhang in straight sets 6-3, 7-6.



In the third round they will face the British duo Neal Skupski and Anna Smith who surprisingly stunned the top seeded tandem Indian Sania Mirza and Croatian Ivan Dodig.



Shvedova also continues her women's doubles campaign together with Hungarian Timea Babos as they are set to play British Johanna Konta and American Maria Sanchez in the third round.



Source: Sports.kz