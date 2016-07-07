Shvedova, Qureshi ease into Wimbledon quarterfinal
11:00, 07 July 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Aisam Qureshi of Pakistan sneaked into the quarterfinal of the mixed doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships.
The Kazakh-Pakistani tandem dashed hopes of home crowd in London cheering on British duo Neal Skupski and Anna Smith. Shvedova and Qureshi outclassed them in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 booking the quarterfinal berth.
Next they will face Marcin Matkowski from Poland and Katarina Srebotnik from Slovenia.
Earlier Shvedova and Qureshi beat Austrian Julian Knowle and Chinese Shuai Zhang.
Source: Sports.kz