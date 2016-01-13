Shvedova reaches Apia International women&#39;s doubles semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova and Romanian Raluca Olaru have reached the semifinal of the 2016 Apia International Sydney in Australia, Sports.kz reports.

In the quarterfinal match the Kazakh-Romanian duo eliminated the fourth-seed Katarina Srebotnik from Slovenia and Timea Babos from Hungary in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Shvedova and Olaru will clash with the winners of Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza vs. Chen Liang and Shuai Peng quarterfinal match.