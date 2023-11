ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has advanced to the singles' main draw at the 2016 Shenzhen Open in China this morning, Sports.kz reports.

World №67 Shvedova toppled Turkish tennis player Cagla Buyukakcay in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 in their first meeting.

It is unclear who Shvedova will face in the opening round of the tournament with the prize fund of $500,000.