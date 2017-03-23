  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Shvedova storms into 2nd round at Miami Open

    11:11, 23 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova advanced to the second round of Miami Open, according to gazeta.ru.

    Playing for Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova defeated Serbian Jelena Yanković by a score of 4:6, 6:4, 7:6 (7:3) in the first-round match of the Miami tournament.

    This year for Shvedova it has been the first victory after a series of consecutive losses in eight matches. In the next round Yaroslava will compete with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

    Yanković (Serbia) - Shvedova (Kazakhstan) - 6:4, 4:6, 6:7

    "Today it was quite a challenging and come-from-behind victory, and I congratulate all Kazakh citizens on a remarkable holiday of Nauryz!!!", the athlete posted on Instagram.


    Photo: Sports.kz

     

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!