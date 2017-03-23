Shvedova storms into 2nd round at Miami Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova advanced to the second round of Miami Open, according to gazeta.ru.

Playing for Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova defeated Serbian Jelena Yanković by a score of 4:6, 6:4, 7:6 (7:3) in the first-round match of the Miami tournament.

This year for Shvedova it has been the first victory after a series of consecutive losses in eight matches. In the next round Yaroslava will compete with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Yanković (Serbia) - Shvedova (Kazakhstan) - 6:4, 4:6, 6:7

"Today it was quite a challenging and come-from-behind victory, and I congratulate all Kazakh citizens on a remarkable holiday of Nauryz!!!", the athlete posted on Instagram.



Photo: Sports.kz