ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After the WTA rankings are updated on Monday (October 10), Yaroslava Shvedova will become the highest ranked Kazakhstani tennis player, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After her successful China Open campaign, Shvedova will elbow aside Yulia Putintseva as the top seed of Kazakhstan.



It should be noted that Shvedova was once ranked 25th in the WTA rankings.