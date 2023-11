ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova was stunned in the second round of the WTA tournament in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

World №51 Shvedova lost to German Tatjana Maria in straight sets 3-6, 4-6. It should be noted that Maria is ranked 53 spots lower than the Kazakhstani in the WTA rankings.



Earlier another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva also crashed out of the tournament.