Shymbulak named most popular ski resort in CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turstat analytic agency has compiled a list of the CIS ski resorts most popular with Russian tourists, Kazinform reports.

The ranking is based on the analysis of an early bookings data for winter 2017/18.

Among the Top-10 ski resorts in the Commonwealth are also East Kazakhstan's Altai Alps.

According to Turstat, on average Russians plan to spend 7 to 10 days at the CIS ski resorts.

The agency also notes that Shymbulak is the most expensive ski resort in the CIS with an average cost of accommodation and meal at $100 per day, while Uzbek Chimgan is the most affordable with $65 per day.

The complete Top-10 is as follows:

1. Shymbulak, Kazakhstan

2. Shahdag, Azerbaijan

3. Silichi, Belarus

4. Tsaghkadzor, Armenia

5. Chimgan, Uzbekistan

6. Karakol, Kyrgyzstan

7. Logoisk, Belarus

8. Tufandag, Azerbaijan

9. The Altaic Alps, Kazakhstan

10. The Yakut mountains, Belarus.