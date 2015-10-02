Shymkent Airport likely to open Duty Free shops

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Duty Free shops may be opened at the Airport of Shymkent, LLP Airport Management Group told Kazinform.

"The passenger flow in the airport's international flights increases, which makes us think that opening duty free shops here is possible," the press service says.

By the way, the company plans to build a new terminal at the airport. As per the project, the new terminal will be linked with the railway and bus stations as well as with a transport and logistics centre to be put into operation soon. The project will be implemented in two stages. The new terminal covering the area of 18 thousand square meters and with 600 passengers per hour capacity will be built at the first stage in 2016-2017. The second stage aims at the terminal's expansion by 16 thousand square meters which will allow the airport serving up to 1,200 passengers per hour. LLP Airport Management Group was founded in November 2013 for the management of the state airports network. In September 2014 AMG got control over Astana, Kokshetau, Petropavlovsk, Kostanay, Shymkent and Kyzylorda airports. Three more airports of Atyrau, Aktobe and Pavlodar cities will be transferred to AMG within two months (October, November - editor). The management of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey airports will be transferred to AMG by 2018, SamrukKazyna National Welfare Fund told Kazinform.