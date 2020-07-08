Shymkent coronavirus tally stands at 3,596

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - As of July 7, 2020, the city of Shymkent has reported 3,596 coronavirus cases, according to the city's Mayor Murat Aitenov, Kazinform reports.

According to Aitenov, so far 2,097 recoveries and 18 COVID-19 deaths have been registered in the city. Since the first time of the outbreak and up until June 1, 867 COVID-19 cases were registered, while 2,729 people have contracted the disease from June 1 through July 7.

He said the total number of beds for COVID-19 patients at infectious hospitals had risen to 650.

Between June 1 and July 6, 59,925 ambulance calls were received, which is a twofold rise. Dispatcher services have been increased to handle ambulance calls.

The new infectious hospital for 200 beds has been opened as well as a temporary hospital for 3,110 beds, which is 78% full. There are 136 intensive care beds, which are 95% full.