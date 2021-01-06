  • kz
    Shymkent extends quarantine restrictions until Jan 25

    16:54, 06 January 2021
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Shymkent issued an order on extending quarantine and restrictive measures in the territory of the city as of January 6, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    Restrictions will be extended from January 11 until 00:00 January 25 this year. The restrictive measures ban to hold mass events, restrict movement of people over 65 in the territory of the city. Wearing of masks and social distancing remain mandatory. Groups of no more than three people are allowed to go for a walk, visit children’s playgrounds.


    Shymkent Coronavirus Top Story
