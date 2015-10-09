Shymkent hosts MACHTEX 2015 international textile exhibition

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Problems of textile industry are in the spotlight of the international exhibition MACHTEX 2015 which kicked off in Shymkent on Thursday (October 8).

Organizers of the event hope that domestic and foreign textile producers will use this opportunity to establish fruitful cooperation. Over 70 companies from Russia, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine showcase their equipment for textile industry at the exhibition. Within the framework of the exhibition, participants as well as experts and producers are to discuss the development of textile industry, ways of attracting foreign investors and exporting Kazakhstani textile products abroad. According to Baurzhan Imarbekov, the head of local entrepreneurship, industrial development and tourism office, presently Shymkent enjoys a textile boom. "Local textile enterprises have produced goods worth 15,4 billion tenge this year," he told Kazinform correspondent.