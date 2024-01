SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A mosque being built in Shymkent city burst into flames late at night on Friday, the emergency situations committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reports.

The blaze covered an area of 196 sq m. The fire was localized in half an hour and was extinguished past midnight. No victims were reported, the message reads in a press release. 38 fire extinguishers and 8 units of equipment fought the fire.