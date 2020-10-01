Shymkent once again leads in number of COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 63 people have successfully beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of patients released from COVID-19 treatment – 31 – has been recorded in Shymkent city.

9 patients have recovered in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 5 – in Turkestan region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in Almaty city, 1 – Almaty region, and 1 – in Karaganda region.

In total, 102,937 people have been released after completing COVID—19 treatment across the country. Nationwide, 107,979 cases of the coronavirus infection has been registered so far.