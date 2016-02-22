Shymkent plant produced lubricants worth KZT 7.5 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shymkent Plant LLP "HILL" has released lubricants worth 7.5 billion tenge, the press service of South Kazakhstan region's administration office informs.

According to the statement, the company plans to increase its production. "HILL" LLP opened plant in 2010 in the framework of the regional Industrialization Map. Today the plant is technically able to produce 11,000 tons of lubricants per year. In 2019 the plant will meet its designed capacity of 24 000 tons of products per year.

In 2015 the plant produced 8900 tons of lubricants worth 7.4171 billion. It should be noted that in 2018 the company plans to put into operation the first regional project for the production of base oils. 235 billion tenge will be attracted in the economy of the region. Moreover, 2000 new jobs will be created. At full designed capacity the plant will produce 7.5 million tons of products.