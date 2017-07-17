Shymkent refinery starts to ship worldclass gasoline

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 17, the Shymkent Oil Refinery (PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP) has started shipment of new products - AI-92 Grade high-octane gasolines of Ecological Class K4 (analogous to Euro-4) to the suppliers, according to Otyrar.kz.

It is noted that PetroKazakhstan Oil Products has completely switched to the production of motor fuel of new ecological classes in accordance with the requirements of the technical regulations of the Customs Union.

In the near future, the plant will start shipping AI-96 grade K4 class gasoline, and AI-92 and AI-96 K5 class (Euro-5 alike). Completing the first phase of the large-scale project of Modernization and Reconstruction of the Shymkent Oil Refinery, it will switch to serial and stable production of motor fuel in accordance with the market requirements.

During the first phase of the project, a diesel fuel hydrotreatment plant (1.5 million tons/year), sulfur production facility (4,000 tons/year), on-spot loading rack (2.5 million tons/year) and offsite facilities (flare system, water cooling towers, extinguishing stations, tank farms, acid flow neutralization units, etc. - 28 facilities in total) were put into operation between 2014 and 2017.

In addition, on June 30, 2017, a light naphtha isomerisation unit with a preliminary hydrotreating unit began operations at the Shymkent Oil Refinery. It will allow increasing the production of ecological class high-octane gasolines by 460,000 tons per year.

Currently, the construction of the second phase project facilities is underway. The aim is to increase the refinery's capacity to 6 million tons per year and its yield after closeout of the project in 2018.