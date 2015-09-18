  • kz
    Shymkent resident caught for storing heroin worth KZT 1 mln

    09:58, 18 September 2015
    SKYMKENT. KAZINFORM A 45-year-old resident of Shymkent (male) was arrested for storing heroin at his home, municipal internal affairs department told Kazinform.

    The suspect was detained when police were conducting a search at his house and tracker dog Emid found a plastic fold with a grey-white powdery substance inside.Forensic examination revealed that it was heroin weighing 220 g. Street value of such amount of heroin is just under 1 mln tenge.The man can get up to 15 years of imprisonment, police say. 6 kg 760 g of heroin and 611 kg of marihuana have been seized by law-enforcement agencies since January 2015 in total.

