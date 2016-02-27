  • kz
    Shymkent schoolchildren make huge globe (PHOTO)

    10:26, 27 February 2016
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence schoolchildren in Shymkent made a huge globe.

    The 3.5-m tall globe was made by the schoolchildren from school №90. It took them a month to finish the globe made of plasterboard.
    The schoolchildren admitted that the hardest part was actually to make the map. They still haven't found the right-sized map.
    Deputy principal of the school Guisen Gassanov says that now Geography lessons are delivered not in a classroom but around the giant globe that eventually was installed in a hall. "It makes the lessons so much more interesting," he explained.

    Turkestan region Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories News
