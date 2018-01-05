Shymkent-Tashkent international bus route launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passenger buses en route Shymkent-Tashkent will operate on a day-to-day basis, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development said.

The new route was launched on Friday, January 5. The buses will go to the destination points every hour from 6:00 am till 8:00 pm, the ministry added.

The total travel time is 4 hours without rest stops. The customs inspection and border control procedures for buses, passengers and baggage will be free of turn. This year, the authorities are expected to gradually launch new regular bus services between other major cities of the two countries.

Recall that the regular international road transportation en route Shymkent-Tashkent was approved on December 26, 2017.

The ministry noted that no passenger bus transportation had been available between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for 17 years.