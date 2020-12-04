Shymkent to build 150 sports grounds in 2021

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Shymkent city Murat Aitenov told about the measures aimed at developing mass sports in the city at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Having highlighted that Shymkent city is the largest Kazakh city in terms of youth population – 235 thousand, Mayor Aitenov said that the number of sports grounds has been increased to 231 this year. He also added that 150 new ones are slated for construction in the next year.

According to him, as part of the measures for mass sports development trainers are to be involved to promote a healthy lifestyle among the youth.