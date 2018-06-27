Shymkent to create opportunities for entire Central Asia, Singapore's journalist

BEIJING-SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM "Awarding Shymkent the status of the city of national significance will let it turn into a centre of innovative and intellectual solutions, and make a great contribution to the economic development not only of Kazakhstan but also of the entire Central Asia," Honorary Secretary of the Singapore Press Club Santosh Kumar said.

"Decision of President of Kazakhstan to confer Shymkent the status of the city of national significance is a vital step forward. I've been to Shymkent twice, and I think it is a very hospitable and friendly city. Good and well-educated people live there. They are open to various ideas. And this approach will help the city attract more investments and become a centre of innovative and intellectual solutions," he added.

According to Santosh Kumar, Shymkent is a gateway to the development of southern Kazakhstan. It boasts sufficient territory and proper infrastructure, potential to contribute to economic development of Kazakhstan and Central Asia at large.