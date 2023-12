SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Shymkent Abdimanap Tulebayev signed a decree on extending the quarantine in the territory of the city, Kazinform reports.

Restrictions will be prolonged from 00:00 January 25, 2021 until February 8, 2021. Public transport will run from 07:00 a.m. until 09:00 p.m.