Shymkent to extend quarantine until February 22

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – In line with the new order of Chief Medical Officer of Shymkent city Abdimanap Tulebayev, the quarantine and restrictive measures are to be extended until February 22 in the city starting from February 8, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Shymkent citizens and guests will not be allowed to hold mass events. Movement of persons over 65 will be restricted.

Under the order, at least 50% of the office workers are to switch to remote work.

Outdoor and indoor catering facilities, including cafes, restaurants, lounge bars, foot courts, careens, and coffee shops, as well as catering facilities in trade and entertainment centers with over 50 seats are to run from 7:00am until 11:00pm on week days, weekends and holidays.

The order bans the holding of festive, commemorative events and operation of banquet halls.

Sports facilities, including fitness centers, gyms, sports and recreational centers, are allowed to operate from 9:00am to 11:00pm.

According to the order, public transport will be available from 7:00 until 9:00pm on week days, weekends and holidays.

The order takes effect on February 8, 2021.

Notably, the new order of Nur-Sultan city Chief Medical Officer Sarkhat Beisenova concerning the quarantine measures was released on February 2, 2021.