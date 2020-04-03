Shymkent to impose quarantine Apr 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Shymkent is set to impose quarantine starting from 09:00 p.m. April 4, the Telegram Channel of the emergency response centre of the State Commission reads.

All the enterprises in Shymkent will suspend their operations. The quarantine rule close parks, food and drink venues. Café and restaurants are allowed to offer food delivery options. Food markets will open from 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m., groceries are open from 10:00 a.m. to 09:00 p.m. People over 55 are should leave their homes when strictly necessary.

As of today the number of coronavirus cases in Shymkent rose to 11.