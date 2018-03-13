ShymkentBuild-2018 exhibition kicks off in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - ShymkentBuild-2018 construction and interior exhibition has started in the city of Shymkent today, Kazinform cites the press service of the South Kazakhstan regional administration.

The three-day event is intended to improve advanced technologies in the construction sector and promote the achievements of domestic and foreign enterprises. The exhibition is also to bridge government agencies and financial institutions, science and business.

Products made by nearly 30 enterprises of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia are exhibited. This includes construction and finishing materials, paints and varnishes, construction equipment, devices for building automation, as well as heating and water supply equipment.

Taking part in the opening of the exhibition, Governor of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev thanked the participants and highlighted the significance of the event.

The Governor underlined that Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev had recently announced his State-of-the-Nation Address "Five Social Initiatives of the President". In this regard, the pace of housing construction in South Kazakhstan region will increase in the coming years. Besides, according to the governor, today's exhibition will boost the development of the construction industry in the region.

It is worth mentioning that as part of the 2016-2020 Regional Development Program, it is expected to construct 4.8 million square meters of residential property in South Kazakhstan region within the upcoming five years. In addition, it is planned to build 1 million square meters of housing in the region within Nurly Zher state-run program by 2021. Moreover, ShymkentCity project is being implemented for the development of Shymkent as the third metropolis of Kazakhstan.

Within the framework of ShymkentBuild-2018 exhibition, it is planned to hold a conference dedicated to the introduction of new technologies in the construction sector. During the event, the exhibition participants will discuss the topical issues related to the sector.