Significant investments in implementation of ‘100 specific steps’ to come from foreign investors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Significant investments to implement "100 specific steps" will come from foreign investors, this has been said by chairman of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov.

"In order to improve the investment and tourism potential of the country Government has introduced visa free regime to 20 industrialized countries. It is expected that significant amount of investments in the implementation of "100 specific steps" will be made by foreign investors," said K.Dzhakupov at a joint session of the Parliament. Majilis speaker stressed that the program "100 specific steps" will be started by Parliament's adoption of a package of laws aimed at ensuring the rule of law. "We have set the strategic objective of creating a judicial system that would strengthen public confidence in the court and the state as a whole. Keep in mind that our country is a leader in the CIS in attracting foreign direct investment," concluded K.Dzhakupov.