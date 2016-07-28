Signing Ceremony of Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement between Tajikistan and Japan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Government of Japan has decided to extend Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship Project in the Republic of Tajikistan. Notes to this effect were exchanged on Tuesday, July 26 in Dushanbe, between Mr. Sirodjidin Aslov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Hajime Kitaoka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, at the same time Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Aslov and Head of Japan International Cooperation Agency Office in Tajikistan Kiyoshi Ishii signed a grant agreement for the implementation of the project.



The program significantly contributes to the efforts of the Government of Tajikistan in the development of human resources, providing an opportunity for young public servants to develop professional skills in different areas.