Silicon plant to be built in Ekibastuz

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM This spring a construction of a new silicon plant will begin in Ekibastuz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional administration, the construction is scheduled to begin in May. Initially project annual capacity was announced at 35 thousand tons a year but due to the favorable conditions that the region was able to offer to the investors it was decided to increase the annual capacity to 135 thousand tons.

The new production will attract more than 38 billion tenge of investments to the region. And to the year of 2019 it will create about 600 jobs. According to the investors there should be no problems with the realization of the products.

"We have got 70 hectares of land near the Ekibastuz GRES-1 allocated to us. We also have the technical capability to connect to an external electric power station. That means we will be receiving electricity directly, without transit through JSC «KEGOC». Also the allocated site is in a close proximity to raw materials sources. For example quartzite will be supplied from the Karaganda region, petroleum coke - from Pavlodar, and wood chips - from Russia. We hope that all these factors will help us to ensure competitive prices for the final product", said representative of LLP «ANSA Silicon» Bulat Toktasynov.

Due to the expansion of the project representatives of LLP «ANSA Silicon» asked to allocate additional land. The investors among other things have proposed to use quartzite from deposits in Pavlodar region in production. The head of the region ordered to speed up the process of allocating additional land and to figure out within a month what natural resources on Irtysh territory businesses can use in their production.