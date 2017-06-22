Silicon Valley Corner unveiled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Silicon Valley Corner has been unveiled at Astana EXPO-2017 today, Kazinform reports.

In attendance at the unveiling ceremony were Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Chairman of "National Infocommunication Holding "Zerde"JSC Assel Zhiyenbayeva, Cisco Systems Netherlands Holdings B.V. Director in Kazakhstan Dmitry Shuster, SAP Kazakhstan Director Maksim Lamskov and MasterCard Country Manager in Kazakhstan Geniyat Issin.







"I would like to thank our partners for the work they are doing together with the Zerde Holding. After Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev's visit to the Silicon Valley in the U.S., we were instructed to arrange the Silicon Valley Corner. Digitalization of Kazakhstan and its economy is of paramount importance. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev even commissioned to adopt the Digital Kazakhstan State Program. As part of his instructions, we are happy to open the Silicon Valley Corner today," Minister Abayev said at the unveiling ceremony.







Assel Zhiyenbayeva noted that the corner will service as a platform for study of the world's best technologies. In her words, the best companies and startups were invited to showcase their solutions, to show how Kazakhstan will make a shift to digital economy.







The Silicon Valley Corner was arranged by National Infocommunication Holding "Zerde" in cooperation with Cisco, SAP, ORACLE, and MasterCard.



