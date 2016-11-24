“Silk Road -2017” rally to be held in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in the Ministry of Culture and Sport the Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly met with the organizers of the international rally "Silk Road".

The Minister thanked the administrative director of "Silk Road" Rally Vyacheslav Grokhotov, and "Sports Technology of Kazakhstan" for the organization of the event.

"This is the first big event with participation of Russia, Kazakhstan and China", the Minister said.

Kazakhstan's phase of the new rally season is planned for July 7-23 2017 which will take place on the territory of Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East-Kazakhstan regions.

"We are always happy to come to Kazakhstan. Last year we held rally on a high level. We thank everyone for the support", Vyacheslav Grokhotov said.

On July 11-16 2016 the "Silk Road" rally took place along the route Moscow-Astana-Beijing in which over 40 countries took part. On Kazakhstan's territory the route ran across Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions and the cities of Astana and Almaty.